Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,940 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 0.6% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.66. 173,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,163,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Starbucks

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

