State of Michigan Retirement System Has $21.68 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $124.84 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,151 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M



3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

