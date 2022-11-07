Stephens Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $265.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $234.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.53.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after buying an additional 566,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after acquiring an additional 434,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $21,799,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.