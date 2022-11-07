Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Shares Gap Down to $36.75

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.75, but opened at $35.81. Stewart Information Services shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.
Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $978.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 75.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 325.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 209,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 112.7% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stewart Information Services
Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.
