Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,121 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical volume of 7,323 call options.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $177,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 194.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 196,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.76.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

