StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFRX. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.35. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 358,713 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 2,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 244,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.