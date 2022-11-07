StockNews.com Downgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BFS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Saul Centers Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE BFS opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $984.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 138.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

