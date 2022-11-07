StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Stock Performance
NYSE:IEC opened at $15.34 on Thursday. IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.98.
IEC Electronics Company Profile
