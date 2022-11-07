StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

