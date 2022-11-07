StockNews.com Lowers SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Hold

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 4.56.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,735,000 after acquiring an additional 705,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

