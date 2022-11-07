StockNews.com Lowers UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UBS. Barclays decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3,111.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after buying an additional 9,266,627 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,685,000 after buying an additional 7,791,825 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

