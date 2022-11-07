Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0331 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $25.39 million and $4.26 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00603836 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.28 or 0.31452813 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

