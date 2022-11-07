Strike (STRK) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Strike token can now be purchased for $15.62 or 0.00075003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market cap of $53.59 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00602099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.49 or 0.31362365 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,431,205 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

