Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.17

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 317792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Down 9.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4514 per share. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 5.57%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

