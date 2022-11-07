SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPWR. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 370.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 698,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth $15,318,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 523.6% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 509,275 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $17.53 on Monday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.75.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

