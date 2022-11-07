Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

SGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SGRY opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

