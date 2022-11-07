Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.44.
SGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Surgery Partners Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of SGRY opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.