SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $213.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $206.35 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.03 and a 200 day moving average of $403.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

