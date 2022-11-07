Symbol 1-Day Volume Reaches $920,906.00 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $217.12 million and approximately $920,906.00 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

