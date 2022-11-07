Synchrony Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 8,394 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,202 put options.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SYF traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 97,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

