Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Sysco by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Sysco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 136,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Sysco by 7.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Sysco by 111.1% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

SYY stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. 41,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,415. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

