TD Securities Cuts Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to C$200.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

KXSCF stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 670. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

