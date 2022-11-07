Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 112,157 shares.The stock last traded at $4.29 and had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

