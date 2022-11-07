Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.57. Telefónica shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 17,690 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.50 ($3.50) to €2.90 ($2.90) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.68) to €4.10 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.10) to €3.90 ($3.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

About Telefónica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after buying an additional 649,678 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 652,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,358,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.