Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.57. Telefónica shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 17,690 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.50 ($3.50) to €2.90 ($2.90) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.68) to €4.10 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.10) to €3.90 ($3.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.
Telefónica Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
Read More
