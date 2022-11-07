Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.44. 1,980,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

About Tenaris

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,070,000 after buying an additional 1,555,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,231,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after buying an additional 683,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 56,903.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 562,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.