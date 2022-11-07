Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.
Tenaris Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.44. 1,980,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $34.76.
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
