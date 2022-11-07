Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.32 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.04. 982,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,632. Teradata has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several analysts have commented on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Teradata by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 443,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 297,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,317,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.