Terran Orbital (LLAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Terran Orbital to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, analysts expect Terran Orbital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Terran Orbital Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $2.64 on Monday. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.
In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $201,560.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,061,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 128,835 shares of company stock worth $444,732 over the last quarter.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
