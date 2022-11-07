Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,648 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.66. 240,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,530,061. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.