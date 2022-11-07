Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.00. 33,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,770. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

