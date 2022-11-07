Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $25,539,394. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $496.40. 14,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,440. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $194.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

