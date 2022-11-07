Texas Permanent School Fund Has $15.42 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $317.06. 14,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,081. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.66.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

