Texas Permanent School Fund Has $21.67 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 194.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $248.30. 28,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,930. The company has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.23 and a 200-day moving average of $264.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.