Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 4,100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.85. 46,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,723. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.