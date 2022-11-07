Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Hits $1.27 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00006669 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $37.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001780 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008187 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 936,763,562 coins and its circulating supply is 915,299,763 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

