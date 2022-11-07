The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives $3,984.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,984.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($61.28) to GBX 4,500 ($52.03) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,600 ($41.62) to GBX 3,468 ($40.10) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $8.11 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

