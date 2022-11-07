The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.44. 260,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,249,987. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.23. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

