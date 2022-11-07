The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 139,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,589,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $256.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

