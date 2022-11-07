The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $142.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.05.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $132.32 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.08. The firm has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

