The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1,014.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.2% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.2 %

PG traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.12. 67,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,818. The stock has a market cap of $324.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,722 shares of company stock worth $41,453,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

