The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $242,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $284,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 34.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.79. 202,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,722 shares of company stock worth $41,453,379 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

