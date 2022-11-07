The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 873,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.