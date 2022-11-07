The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $200,690.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,010,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,243. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

