The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Southern Trading Down 1.6 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of SO traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $63.88. 68,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,299. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

