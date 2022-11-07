The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

