Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 5.6% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $62,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,539,394 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $489.89. 27,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

