Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.95

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 86352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $310,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

