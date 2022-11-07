TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 170 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($1.97) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON:TIFS traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 129.40 ($1.50). 153,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,099. The company has a market cap of £673.23 million and a PE ratio of 12,940.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.61. TI Fluid Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 290.08 ($3.35).

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

