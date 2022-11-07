Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TPZEF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Topaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TPZEF opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

