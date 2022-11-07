TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 8,113 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.9% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $5.23 on Monday, hitting $266.39. 51,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,759. The firm has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.58. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

