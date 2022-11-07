TownSquare Capital LLC Has $10.75 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.60. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

