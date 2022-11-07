TownSquare Capital LLC Has $46.67 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,488 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Adobe by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in Adobe by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 850,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $387,277,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $295.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.51. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

